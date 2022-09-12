© 2022
PA State News

PA Senate GOP Weighing in on Supreme Court Case That Could Impact Future Elections

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Lawyers for Pennsylvania Senate Republicans are weighing in on an election-related case before the U.S. Supreme Court. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the case, known as Moore v. Harper, could affect how much control state legislatures have over elections.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/09/kim-ward-pa-senate-gop-argue-state-legislatures-should-have-sole-power-over-elections/

(Original air-date: 9/9/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
