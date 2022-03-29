Pennsylvania Lawmakers Look to Boost Natural Gas Industry, Claiming Energy Security Amid Russia’s War

Lawmakers in the state House are advancing a slate of bills aimed at boosting the natural gas industry under the claim of energy security.

StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports supporters repeatedly brought up the energy situation in Europe caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine, though many of the issues dealt with in the bills have lingered in the legislature for years.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/03/29/pennsylvania-lawmakers-push-pro-fossil-fuel-bills-citing-russias-war-and-need-for-energy-security/

(Original air-date: 3/29/22)