PA State News

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Look to Boost Natural Gas Industry, Claiming Energy Security Amid Russia’s War

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published March 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT
Lawmakers in the state House are advancing a slate of bills aimed at boosting the natural gas industry under the claim of energy security.

StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports supporters repeatedly brought up the energy situation in Europe caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine, though many of the issues dealt with in the bills have lingered in the legislature for years.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/03/29/pennsylvania-lawmakers-push-pro-fossil-fuel-bills-citing-russias-war-and-need-for-energy-security/

(Original air-date: 3/29/22)

Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
See stories by Rachel McDevitt | WITF