Several state senators are proposing to slash Pennsylvania's 58 cents per gallon gas tax by a third through the end of the year. But as WITF's Sam Dunklau reports, some experts aren't on board with that idea.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/23/some-experts-want-pennsylvania-lawmakers-to-rethink-temporary-gas-tax-cuts/

(Original air-date: 3/24/22)