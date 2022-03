Pennsylvania's state transportation department is moving forward with its effort to repair or replace as many as nine interstate bridges across the state. But as WITF's Sam Dunklau explains, construction won't be starting anytime soon.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/10/penndot-picks-construction-group-for-bridge-tolling-project/

(Original air-date: 3/14/22)