Schuylkill County has some of the largest communities of people with Ukrainian ancestry in the U.S. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports it’s also home to two Ukrainian Catholic churches run by a priest sent to work in the midstate just two months before the Russia invasion.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/28/from-schuylkill-county-pennsylvania-prayers-for-ukraine-from-ukraine-a-plea-for-support/

(Original air-date: 3/1/22)