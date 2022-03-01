© 2022
From Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, Prayers for Ukraine. From Ukraine, a Plea for Support

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published March 1, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST
274948418_3077185289163859_603541313064698535_n.jpg
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Mcadoo, PA
Facebook

Schuylkill County has some of the largest communities of people with Ukrainian ancestry in the U.S. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports it’s also home to two Ukrainian Catholic churches run by a priest sent to work in the midstate just two months before the Russia invasion.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/28/from-schuylkill-county-pennsylvania-prayers-for-ukraine-from-ukraine-a-plea-for-support/

(Original air-date: 3/1/22)

Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
