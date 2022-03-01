From Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, Prayers for Ukraine. From Ukraine, a Plea for Support
Schuylkill County has some of the largest communities of people with Ukrainian ancestry in the U.S. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports it’s also home to two Ukrainian Catholic churches run by a priest sent to work in the midstate just two months before the Russia invasion.
Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/02/28/from-schuylkill-county-pennsylvania-prayers-for-ukraine-from-ukraine-a-plea-for-support/
(Original air-date: 3/1/22)