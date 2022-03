The public will get a chance to weigh in on Sunoco’s plan to clean up a lake in a popular Chester County state park. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/02/18/dep-accepting-comments-on-sunocos-plan-to-clean-up-marsh-creek-lake/

(Original air-date: 2/22/22)