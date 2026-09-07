5 dead after crash at Miami Airport. And, Germany's far-right wins state election

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Today's top stories

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport yesterday, killing five people and injuring five others. The Amazon Prime plane was landing at the airport around 2 p.m. ET when it overran the runway and crashed into vehicles on the ground. It remains unclear if the people who were hurt or killed were on the plane or on the ground at the time of the collision.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday in Miami, Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration said Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the runway while landing around 2 p.m. ET after departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

🎧 These investigations are often extensive and time-consuming, because a series of cascading factors can contribute to any crash, NPR's Arezou Rezvani tells Up First. Investigators will look into possible mechanical failures, flight crew performance and weather conditions. Rezvani says that airports, particularly those with shorter runways, have been concerned about incidents like these for the last couple of decades. Many have installed Engineered Materials Arresting Systems — essentially, crushable materials at the ends of runways designed to help stop planes that overrun the runway. Miami International Airport doesn't have this system in place because its runways are pretty long, which makes this crash more unusual, Rezvani says.

Trump administration envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said their meetings with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv yesterday were "substantive." The envoys held extensive conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the day before. Witkoff and Kushner want peace talks to resume, but the visit did not yield a breakthrough.

🎧 This is the two men's first-ever wartime visit to Ukraine, and that held significant symbolism for Zelenskyy, NPR's Joanna Kakissis says. White House-sponsored peace talks between Ukraine and Russia stalled after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February. Ukraine's negotiating team maintained communication with Trump's team and even occasionally with Russian representatives, but the two sides remain far apart on key issues, according to Kakissis. Russia demands that Ukraine relinquish controlled land for a peace deal, but public opinion polls indicate that most Ukrainians strongly oppose this.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has claimed a landslide victory in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, narrowly missing an absolute majority to form the regional government. It is unclear whether AfD will govern the state yet, but this outcome is shaking Germany's political landscape. If the AfD forms a governing coalition, it would establish the first far-right regional government since Nazi Germany.

🎧 NPR's Esme Nicholson says that politically, these election results are "a disaster" for German Chanceller Freidrich Merz, who vowed to halve the number of AfD voters when he came into power. AfD can thank its candidate, 35-year-old Ulrich Siegmund, for pulling off this win, Nicholson says. He is a former marketing executive who shared feel-good videos on social media, vowing to "bring back the good old Germany." Despite his upbeat demeanor, he is not moderate, Nicholson says. Germany's domestic intelligence labels the AfD as "extremist" in Saxony-Anhalt. At the top of the party's agenda is "remigration," which promises mass deportations that will include those deemed to be unproductive, including Ukrainian refugees without jobs. The AfD also aims to segregate refugees and disabled children in schools and rework the curriculum to portray a more positive view of Germany's history.

Living better

Hanna Barczyk for NPR /

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Research suggests that about 50% of women going through the menopausal transition experience dry eye symptoms, including red, watery or gritty-feeling eyes. Hormonal changes play a significant role, but they aren't the only culprits — many other factors can contribute to this discomfort as well. Here's some of what you should know about the chronic condition:

👁️ Dry eyes can affect work performance, reading, driving and other aspects of everyday life.

👁️ A dry eye disease researcher warns that ignoring symptoms can worsen the condition and could eventually damage corneal surface cells.

👁️ People can find relief through various treatments, such as warm compresses, over-the-counter eye drops and prescription medications. Reducing screen time can also help.

Picture show

Claire Harbage/NPR / Naomi Nibishaka crosses the bridge.

The bridge-building nonprofit Fika is connecting communities in Rwanda separated by rivers and gorges. Since 2020, the charity has built 96 bridges, and a new study shows that life in those areas looks very different now. People are able to access assets that were once hard to reach. Before the bridges, crossing options could be costly and dangerous. But now, people have better access to healthcare, schools and even post offices that were previously only on the other side of the crossing. See photos of some of the towns changed by these bridges and read more about their impact.

3 things to know before you go

Fiona André / Religion News Service / Religion News Service Zain Shafi prepares to put briskets in the smoker at Goldee's BBQ in Fort Worth, Texas.

Muslim pitmasters in Texas are gaining recognition for their unique halal takes on the state's iconic barbecue, as Republican leaders target the growing Muslim communities. Authorities have arrested an armed man who allegedly lunged at Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair, injuring several bystanders in the process. (via Statehouse News Bureau) Researchers have published findings that reveal key biological insights into profound autism and offer new targets for drug development.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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