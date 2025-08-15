Trump and Putin meet today in Anchorage. Here's what to know

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska today, a momentous summit on American soil with a leader isolated by the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, who pledged a quick end to the war in Ukraine during his 2024 campaign, projected confidence ahead of the Anchorage summit — but remained vague about potential outcomes.

"Because of a certain relationship that he has with me, running this country … I believe now he's convinced that he's going to make a deal," Trump told Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade on Thursday. "He's going to make a deal."

Trump has been casting this meeting as a prelude for a potential second meeting that would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Thursday, he said he had three potential locations in mind, including Alaska.

"The more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having: We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelenskyy, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders on. Maybe not," he said on Thursday.

European leaders who have backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia spoke with Trump on Wednesday, saying Putin must agree to a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine before any peace talks begin.

Trump and Putin will hold their talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, followed by a joint press conference, the White House said.

Trump has expressed frustration that Putin was "just tapping me along" after conversations where Putin indicated he wanted peace in Ukraine were followed by strikes on civilian targets. Trump has given few details about why these talks would be different, though he did say this week that there would be "severe consequences" for Russia if it did not stop its war, without elaborating.

Trump has talked about the possibility of a "land swap" between Russia and Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has strongly opposed ceding territory, noting that doing so would violate his country's constitution.

