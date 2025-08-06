© 2025
5 soldiers shot at Georgia's Fort Stewart

Published August 6, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021.
Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero/AP
/
U.S. Army via DVIDS
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021.

Five soldiers at Fort Stewart were shot today "in an active shooter incident" on the Army installation in southeast Georgia.

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart said the soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

The Army says law enforcement was dispatched to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56 a.m. local time and that the "shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m."

The Army says "there is no active threat to the community."

