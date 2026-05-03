Words & Film @ EMPL Presents: “Hamnet”

Words and Film Sunday Matinee @ EMPL continues with: “Hamnet” on Sunday, May 3rd, at 2pm at the Eastern Monroe Public Library.

Based on the best-selling novel, Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, this film tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

In late 16th-century England, Agnes, a healer sensitive to the world around her, builds a home with William, a local tutor and aspiring playwright. As their lives fracture, they are tested by distance, silence, and grief.

"Hamnet" is directed by Chloé Zhao and stars: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Emily Watson.

Admission is free. For more information, please visit www.monroepl.org or call 570-421-0800 x317.

Please note: This film is rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong sexuality, and partial nudity.

When: Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 at 2pm.

Where: Eastern Monroe Public Library, 1002 North Ninth Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Free admission.

