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Wildlands Conservancy’s Stream Team Volunteers – 2026!

Wildlands Conservancy’s Stream Team Volunteers – 2026!

Wildlands Conservancy’s Stream Team Volunteers – 2026!
Dates: Fridays, May 29 – Sept. 25, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM at various locations – check out our website for more information.

If you’re ready to go with the flow, join us as we maintain vegetative areas along streams (riparian buffers) and help ensure the survival of young, native trees in the forest buffer. These vital areas improve water quality in local communities, reduce erosion and flooding concerns, and provide habitat for wildlife.

Repairing vegetative streamside areas, also called riparian buffers, is a science-based method to:
• Improving water quality by reducing pollutants entering waterways through runoff, providing clean drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people in local communities.
• Restoring habitat for fish and native birds by planting native vegetation that provides sustenance and cools the water temperature.
• Reducing flooding downstream.
Stream Team is an act of environmental stewardship, which is our guiding principle to protecting and restoring our critical waterways that are the lifeblood of the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh River.

Stream Team is a great volunteer opportunity for individuals, college students, and community groups. Volunteers are encouraged to register for multiple dates and locations at: https://www.wildlandspa.org/streamteam/.

Questions? Contact Jake Metzger - jmetzger@wildlandspa.org, using subject line: “Stream Team Volunteers”.

Various Locations - Main Office at Wildlands
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org
Various Locations - Main Office at Wildlands
3701 Orchid Place
Emmaus, Pennsylvania 18049
610-965-4397
jmetzger@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org/streamteam/