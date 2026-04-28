Wildlands Conservancy - Wildlife Meet and Greet
Wildlands Conservancy - Wildlife Meet and Greet
Join Wildlands Conservancy for an interactive wildlife presentation and guided hike. Meet some of Wildlands’ wildlife ambassadors, then go on a hike to seek out signs of local wildlife. Space is limited and registration is required. Restrooms available, please, no dogs permitted.
This program is offered free of charge through funding from Northampton County. Please register online.
For questions contact Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.
Louise Moore Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
Louise Moore Park
151 Country Club Rd.Easton, Pennsylvania 18045
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org