Wildlands Conservancy - Wildlife Meet and Greet

Join Wildlands Conservancy for an interactive wildlife presentation and guided hike. Meet some of Wildlands’ wildlife ambassadors, then go on a hike to seek out signs of local wildlife. Space is limited and registration is required. Restrooms available, please, no dogs permitted.

This program is offered free of charge through funding from Northampton County. Please register online.

For questions contact Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org.