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Wildlands Conservancy – Stream Team 2026: Fry's Run Park

Wildlands Conservancy – Stream Team 2026: Fry's Run Park

Join us as we maintain vegetative areas along streams (riparian buffers) and help ensure the survival of young, native trees in the forest buffer. These vital areas improve water quality in local communities, reduce erosion and flooding concerns, and provide habitat for wildlife.

Questions? Contact Jake Metzger - jmetzger@wildlandspa.org - use email subject “Stream Team.”

Program is free; please register for Fry’s Run Park event at: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/464.

Fry’s Run Park
Please register online
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org
Fry’s Run Park
466-4-466-0 Royal Manor Rd.
Williams Township, Pennsylvania 18042
610-965-4397
nziegler@wildlandspa.org
https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/291