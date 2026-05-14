Wildlands Conservancy – Stream Team 2026: Fry's Run Park

Join us as we maintain vegetative areas along streams (riparian buffers) and help ensure the survival of young, native trees in the forest buffer. These vital areas improve water quality in local communities, reduce erosion and flooding concerns, and provide habitat for wildlife.

Questions? Contact Jake Metzger - jmetzger@wildlandspa.org - use email subject “Stream Team.”

Program is free; please register for Fry’s Run Park event at: https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/464.