Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center is excited to announce our new event, WheatonARTS Day: a Celebration of Creativity, happening May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The event offers visitors of all ages the chance to explore, experience, create, and celebrate across WheatonArts’ 45-acre campus. It is dedicated to WheatonArts’ mission to engage artists and audiences in an evolving exploration of creativity. WheatonArts’ Resident and Regional Artist Community will share their talents and expertise with our visitors. With a strong focus on varied hands-on activities with demonstrators who are able to excite, engage, teach, and share the process of their art, WheatonARTS Day will offer both free and fee-based activities. Campus will be energized by the dynamic stylings of the Tabernacle Reggae Band, helping us celebrate all forms of art. There will be experiences available for everyone of different skill levels that will create lasting memories for those who participate.

Admission is $14 adults, $13 senior adults, $8 students, and free for WheatonArts members and children ages five or younger. Tickets are available at the front gate and online.

WheatonArts is located at GPS: 1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332