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Well Being Concert: Pipo Romero

Well Being Concert: Pipo Romero

Pipo Romero's solo guitar works create a vivid emotional journey, blending flamenco, Celtic colors, tango, and cinematic lyricism into a sound world that feels both intimate and expansive. Each piece opens a different doorway into reflection, whether navigating chaos with grace, honoring memory, embracing companionship, or rediscovering creative renewal. Through shimmering harmonies, expressive rhythms, and deeply personal storytelling, Romero invites listeners into music that restores, uplifts, and connects. These performances offer a powerful complement to Zoellner's Well-Being Concerts, where artistry becomes a pathway to calm, clairty, and emotional grounding.

Fowler Black Box Theatre, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
$13
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets
Fowler Black Box Theatre, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
420 E Packer Ave
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-2787 ext. 0
https://zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/content/fowler-black-box-theatre