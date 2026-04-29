Well Being Concert: Joshua Roman

Joshua Roman is a cello soloist and composer, hailed for his "effortlessly expressive tone...and playful zest for exploration" (The New York Times), as well as his "extraordinary technical and musical gifts" and "blend of precision and almost improvisatory freedom...that goes straight to the heart" (The San Francisco Chronicle). His genre-bending programs and wide-ranging collaborations have grown out of an "enthusiasm for musical evolution that is as contagious as his love for the classics" (The Seattle Times).

Committed to bringing classical music to new audiences, Roman opened the acclaimed 2017 TED Conference - and his performance of the complete Bach Cello Suites after the 2016 U.S. presidential election was the most-viewed event in the history of TED's social channels, with nearly a million live viewers. Roman has collaborated with world-class artists across genres and disciplines, including Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, DJ Spooky, Tony-winner/MacArthur Genius Bill T. Jones, GRAMMY-winning East African vocalist Somi, and Tony-nominated actor Anna Deavere Smith.