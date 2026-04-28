Valley Contra Double Dance

Contra dancing (lively traditional American Folk Dance) with a caller, live acoustic music, and instruction for beginners. A welcoming community. New and experienced dancers welcome; no partner necessary. Supervised children are welcome to join the dancing. New dancers come at 7 for introductory lesson.

4 PM Challenging Contras - 6 PM Potluck dinner bring a dish to share

7 PM Dance Instruction for new dancers

7:30 - 10:30 Regular Contra Dance

Bring wood-floor friendly shoes for dancing, Bring a water bottle

Adults $15 each session ; $5/students.

Phone 610-868-7432. Website www.valleycontradance.org/ Also on Facebook as Valley Contra Dance.

