Valley Contra Double Dance
Valley Contra Double Dance
Contra dancing (lively traditional American Folk Dance) with a caller, live acoustic music, and instruction for beginners. A welcoming community. New and experienced dancers welcome; no partner necessary. Supervised children are welcome to join the dancing. New dancers come at 7 for introductory lesson.
4 PM Challenging Contras - 6 PM Potluck dinner bring a dish to share
7 PM Dance Instruction for new dancers
7:30 - 10:30 Regular Contra Dance
Bring wood-floor friendly shoes for dancing, Bring a water bottle
Adults $15 each session ; $5/students.
Phone 610-868-7432. Website www.valleycontradance.org/ Also on Facebook as Valley Contra Dance.
Westside Moravian Church
$15 each session $30 for both
04:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Valley Contra Dance Society
610-349-1659
vcdemail@valleycontradance.org
Westside Moravian Church
402 3rd AveBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018