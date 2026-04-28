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Valley Contra Double Dance

Valley Contra Double Dance

Contra dancing (lively traditional American Folk Dance) with a caller, live acoustic music, and instruction for beginners. A welcoming community. New and experienced dancers welcome; no partner necessary. Supervised children are welcome to join the dancing. New dancers come at 7 for introductory lesson.

4 PM Challenging Contras - 6 PM Potluck dinner bring a dish to share

7 PM Dance Instruction for new dancers

7:30 - 10:30 Regular Contra Dance

Bring wood-floor friendly shoes for dancing, Bring a water bottle
Adults $15 each session ; $5/students.

Phone 610-868-7432. Website www.valleycontradance.org/ Also on Facebook as Valley Contra Dance.

Westside Moravian Church
$15 each session $30 for both
04:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Valley Contra Dance Society
610-349-1659
vcdemail@valleycontradance.org
www.valleycontradance.org
Westside Moravian Church
402 3rd Ave
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018