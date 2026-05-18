Valley Contra Dance
Valley Contra Dance
Contra dancing (lively traditional American Folk Dance) with a caller, live acoustic music, and instruction for beginners. Second and 4th Saturdays,7-10:30 pm (except July and August) A welcoming community. New and experienced dancers welcome; no partner necessary. Supervised children are welcome to join the dancing. New dancers come at 7 for introductory lesson.
Bring wood-floor friendly shoes for dancing, Bring a water bottle (a water dispenser is available), and a snack to share. Adults $15-20; $10/students, Children 12 and under free with an adult.
Parking in the Church lot-enter on W Laurel St and on the street. Do not use College lots.
College Hill Moravian Church
$10-20
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Valley Contra Dance Society
610-349-1659
vcdemail@valleycontradance.org
College Hill Moravian Church
72 W. Laurel StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
610-867-8291