Valley Contra Dance

Contra dancing (lively traditional American Folk Dance) with a caller, live acoustic music, and instruction for beginners. Second and 4th Saturdays,7-10:30 pm (except July and August) A welcoming community. New and experienced dancers welcome; no partner necessary. Supervised children are welcome to join the dancing. New dancers come at 7 for introductory lesson.

Bring wood-floor friendly shoes for dancing, Bring a water bottle (a water dispenser is available), and a snack to share.

Parking in the Church lot-enter on W Laurel St and on the street. Do not use College lots.

