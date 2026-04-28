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Unforgettable Fire – U2 Tribute

Unforgettable Fire – U2 Tribute

Unforgettable Fire is the USA’s longest running and most authentic tribute to U2. Born on New Year's Day in 1995, Unforgettable Fire is celebrating their 30th ANNIVERSARY this year! The band strives to present a truly authentic U2 experience, both sonically and visually, doing everything in their power (from wardrobe to lighting) to create the live U2 concert setting for their audiences. The members of UF are also very dedicated fans of U2, and will not settle for anything less than complete authenticity.

Sherman Theater
$35 to $56.50 (fees included)
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater
524 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/independent-rock-showcase/sherman-theater/