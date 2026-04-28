ToastiQueen: Women in Branding | Branding Bootcamp is a fast-paced, interactive professional development experience designed to help business owners, solopreneurs, and corporate execs strengthen their visibility, messaging, and media presence.

Presented as part of the ToastiQueen Professional Development Series, this collaborative workshop brings together leading women in communications, media, marketing, and digital engagement for an immersive branding bootcamp workshop where attendees gain practical tools they can use immediately.

Rather than a traditional panel, branding specialists will rotate between participant tables every ten minutes, engaging directly with guests to share actionable strategies for media visibility, content creation, digital presence, storytelling, and business messaging.

Produced by Tiffany Sondergaard of --ts Brand Elevation and led by Marta Countess of Countess Communications; Valentina Escobar-Gonzalez of Beyond Engagement "Social Media Solutions"; Megan Frank, host of LVPM’s Common Threads: Lehigh Valley; and Melody Bradford, host of WDIY’s Trailblazers, this session celebrates women who are not only building strong brands but helping others do the same.

Why Attend?

Participants will leave with:

Practical media and branding insights

A stronger elevator pitch

Strategies for digital visibility

Tools for authentic storytelling

One on One interaction with media personalities