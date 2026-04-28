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The Pink Room One Year Anniversary

The Pink Room One Year Anniversary

Get ready to celebrate one year of The Pink Room — a night built by femmes, for everyone! This special anniversary celebration is marking one full year of community, creativity, & high-energy performances with something special: a collaborative production between Riot Squad Media and Riot Grrrl Productions!

18+ TO ATTEND / 21+ TO DRINK

Sherman Showcase
$15 to $21.10 (fees included)
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets
Sherman Showcase
522 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/railroad-earth-pre-party-show-edgeways/sherman-showcase/