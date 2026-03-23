PA Shakespeare Festival: August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

August Wilson’s Pulitzer and Tony-winning masterwork unfolds in 1936 Pittsburgh, where the Charles family struggles over an heirloom piano carved with the faces of their enslaved ancestors. Boy Willie arrives from Mississippi, determined to sell it to claim his future, while his sister Berniece guards the instrument as a sacred altar to their history. As their clash intensifies, the ghosts of the past begin to stir, forcing a reckoning with a legacy they can neither sell nor escape. PSF is proud to present this production directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames (Fat Ham).