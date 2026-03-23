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PA Shakespeare Festival: August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

PA Shakespeare Festival: August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

August Wilson’s Pulitzer and Tony-winning masterwork unfolds in 1936 Pittsburgh, where the Charles family struggles over an heirloom piano carved with the faces of their enslaved ancestors. Boy Willie arrives from Mississippi, determined to sell it to claim his future, while his sister Berniece guards the instrument as a sacred altar to their history. As their clash intensifies, the ghosts of the past begin to stir, forcing a reckoning with a legacy they can neither sell nor escape. PSF is proud to present this production directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames (Fat Ham).

Labuda Center of the Performing Arts
$25-$49
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
https://www.pashakespeare.org/

Artist Group Info

Labuda Center for Performing Arts
Labuda Center of the Performing Arts
2755 Station Valley Ave
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-WILL
pashakespeare.org