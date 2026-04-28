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The House of Belonging: Songs of Welcome and Homecoming – Workshop & Concert with Grammy-nominated Moira Smiley (Solas, Tune-Yards, Lomax Project) and Fiona Gillespie (Hearthsong Folk Arts) | featuring Mosaic Youth Chorus

The House of Belonging: Songs of Welcome and Homecoming – Workshop & Concert with Grammy-nominated Moira Smiley (Solas, Tune-Yards, Lomax Project) and Fiona Gillespie (Hearthsong Folk Arts) | featuring Mosaic Youth Chorus

Grammy-nominated singer-composer Moira Smiley joins Bethlehem-native Celtic singer and community music leader Fiona Gillespie for The House of Belonging, an evening of songs centered on welcome, homecoming, and the search for belonging. Drawing from Anglo-American, Celtic, and world folk traditions—as well as original compositions—the program highlights the expressive power of the human voice with spare vocal textures and minimal accompaniment. The evening begins with a workshop where audience members can learn and sing along to two songs before joining the concert, which also features young local voices from Mosaic Youth Chorus. Together, performers and audience will fill Godfrey Daniels’ Live Music Listening Room with the spirit of shared music in an intimate atmosphere.

Godfrey Daniels
CONCERT + WORKSHOP COMBINATION TICKET: $35.98
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org