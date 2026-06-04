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The Furious Bongos

The Furious Bongos

The Furious Bongos are a unique musical project dedicated to celebrating the music of Frank Zappa. Rather than simply replicating Zappa's work, they aim to capture the spirit of his creativity and innovation, bringing a fresh and dynamic approach to his compositions. Their performances are known for their energy, humor, and technical brilliance, staying true to the adventurous and boundary-pushing nature of Zappa's music.

The band tours extensively, with upcoming shows planned across the U.S. and Canada in 2025. They’ve gained a reputation for their engaging live performances, which often feature intricate arrangements and a playful, interactive vibe. If you're a fan of Zappa or just curious about their unique take on his music, they’re definitely worth checking out!

Sellersville Theater 1894
25.00 - 62.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
https://www.st94.com
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple Ave
Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com
http://www.st94.com