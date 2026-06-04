The Caring Place Celebrates 30 Years of Service to Youth and Families

ALLENTOWN, PA – The Caring Place Youth Development Center will celebrate its 30th Anniversary on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at its facility located at 931 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA.

Founded in 1996 by Mary Ellen Griffin, The Caring Place has spent three decades empowering youth, strengthened families, and served the Lehigh Valley community through education, mentoring, food assistance, workforce development, health initiatives, and community programs.

The 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held throughout all three floors of The Caring Place building and will feature activities for the entire family, including:

• Live Music and Entertainment

• Alumni and Inspirational Speakers

• Mac & Cheese Cook-Off competition

• BBQ Cook-Off competition

• Local celebrity Chef Cooking Demonstrations

• Youth Science Demonstrations

• Kids Zone

• Free Haircuts for the First 40 Children

• Health Screenings and Wellness Information

• Construction and Culinary Arts Program

• Food Vendors and Retail Vendors

• Silent Auction

• Raffles

• Free Food for the First 200 Guests

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the many programs offered through The Caring Place, including youth development, tutoring, mentoring, food bank services, culinary arts training, construction trades training, health and wellness programs, and community outreach initiatives.

"Thirty years ago, we opened our doors with a vision of helping children and families succeed," said Mary Ellen Griffin, Founder and Executive Director of The Caring Place. "Today, we celebrate not only our history but the thousands of lives touched through education, love, service, and community."

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, vendor opportunities, cook-off registration, volunteer opportunities, or sponsorship information, contact:

The Caring Place Youth Development Center

931 W. Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Phone: 610-433-5683

Email: Mgriffin@thecaringplace.org

