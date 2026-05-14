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Sunday Sound Lounge

Sunday Sound Lounge

Ballroom Lantin Dance Music, Healthy Food, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT!

Experience a vibrant afternoon of ballroom Latin dance featuring vocalist Johnny Kai and acoustic guitarist Roy Ramos. Enjoy a fun atmosphere with an oracle card reader and healthy popup food options from Maritza's Delicias!

TC Dance Club pa
$15, including complimentary coffee and tea
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Artist Group Info

amtc20@gmail.com
TC Dance Club pa
6623 Sullivan Trail
Wind Gap, Pennsylvania 18091
bmsholistics@gmail.com
https://patch.com/pennsylvania/wind-gap-pa/calendar/event/20260517/09192636-5612-491a-92fb-76e62779817b/sunday-sound-lounge-dance-for-health-wellness