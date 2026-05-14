Sunday Sound Lounge
Sunday Sound Lounge
Ballroom Lantin Dance Music, Healthy Food, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT!
Experience a vibrant afternoon of ballroom Latin dance featuring vocalist Johnny Kai and acoustic guitarist Roy Ramos. Enjoy a fun atmosphere with an oracle card reader and healthy popup food options from Maritza's Delicias!
TC Dance Club pa
$15, including complimentary coffee and tea
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Artist Group Info
amtc20@gmail.com
TC Dance Club pa
6623 Sullivan TrailWind Gap, Pennsylvania 18091
bmsholistics@gmail.com