Pioneers in the use of four-hands piano in jazz, Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi have earned widespread success with their arrangements of classics from the stride piano, ragtime, and boogie woogie traditions, as well as from the Swing Era. In recent projects, they have focused on the repertoire of the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood, as the songs written for the musicals of the stage and screen represent a high point of creative ferment in American popular music.

"I love to hear Stephanie and Paolo together. They are an inspiration. Such sympatico! Such back-and-forth! Individually they are marvelous musicians-we've known that, but together they play 4-handed stride as it's never been done. Brava, bravo!" - Dick Hyman