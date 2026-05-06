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Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi

Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi

Pioneers in the use of four-hands piano in jazz, Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi have earned widespread success with their arrangements of classics from the stride piano, ragtime, and boogie woogie traditions, as well as from the Swing Era. In recent projects, they have focused on the repertoire of the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood, as the songs written for the musicals of the stage and screen represent a high point of creative ferment in American popular music.

"I love to hear Stephanie and Paolo together. They are an inspiration. Such sympatico! Such back-and-forth! Individually they are marvelous musicians-we've known that, but together they play 4-handed stride as it's never been done. Brava, bravo!" - Dick Hyman

Congregation Brith Sholom
$15 | Free for PA Jazz Society Members & Students
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Jazz Society
610-625-4640
jtbauer@rcn.com
www.pajazzsociety.org
Congregation Brith Sholom
1190 West Macada Road
Bethlehem , Pennsylvania 18017