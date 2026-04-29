Slam Allen
Slam Allen
The internationally-renowned Slam Allen is a messenger of love. This dynamic entertainer uses the genres of Blues, Soul, R&B, and a touch of Rock and Roll to deliver powerful soul stirring performances! Slam captures you with a voice that echoes Otis Redding, a guitar that immerses you in B. B. King and stage energy reminiscent of James Brown, all while captivating you with his own original music!
The Gas House Dance Hall
$45 online-only advance sale discount | $50 day of show
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Roots Music Concerts
Artist Group Info
Slam Allen
The Gas House Dance Hall
311 Front St.Catasauqua, Pennsylvania