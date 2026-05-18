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Shelby Means at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Shelby Means at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Shelby Means is one of the foremost bassists in bluegrass, with nearly two decades of experience in bluegrass, folk, rock, Americana, and country outfits. Now based in Charleston, SC, Means spent a dozen years in Nashville, TN. During that time she performed as a member of the notable GRAMMY nominated all-women bluegrass band, Della Mae. She later joined Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on bass and vocals, earning her first GRAMMY win for their 2023 album, City of Gold.

Mauch Chunk Opera House
$22
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Shelby Means
JTAMS
Mauch Chunk Opera House
14 West Broadway
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania 18229
(570) 325-0249
jtams3@gmail.com
https://mcohjt.com/