Roots Music Concerts presents Vaneese Thomas
Roots Music Concerts presents Vaneese Thomas
Roots Music Concerts presents Vaneese Thomas at Gas House Dance Hall in Catasauqua. Thomas brings a soul-stirring blend of blues, R&B, gospel, jazz, and soul to the Roots Music Concerts listening room.
The Gas House Dance Hall
$45.00 USD
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Roots Music Concerts
Artist Group Info
Vaneese Thomas
The Gas House Dance Hall
311 Front St.Catasauqua, Pennsylvania