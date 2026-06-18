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Roots Music Concerts presents Vaneese Thomas

Roots Music Concerts presents Vaneese Thomas

Roots Music Concerts presents Vaneese Thomas at Gas House Dance Hall in Catasauqua. Thomas brings a soul-stirring blend of blues, R&B, gospel, jazz, and soul to the Roots Music Concerts listening room.

The Gas House Dance Hall
$45.00 USD
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Roots Music Concerts
https://bevconklin.com/roots-music-concerts

Artist Group Info

Vaneese Thomas
The Gas House Dance Hall
311 Front St.
Catasauqua, Pennsylvania