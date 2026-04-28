Pyrenesia – Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Melodies, with Gypsy Jazz Swing, Klezmer, and Tango Roots
Pyrenesia – Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Melodies, with Gypsy Jazz Swing, Klezmer, and Tango Roots
Pyrenesia is an acoustic swing quartet shaped by gypsy jazz, klezmer, and tango traditions, paired with original songwriting. Founded along the Delaware River, the band has built a reputation in premier listening rooms across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Their album Off-Beat Symphony earned a spot among NJ Spotlight’s top ten albums of 2019, followed by the EP On and On in 2021. With a new album arriving in spring 2026, Pyrenesia brings lively rhythms and vivid melodies to Godfrey Daniels for a night that invites close listening and shared energy in our intimate Live Music Listening Room.
Godfrey Daniels
$26.63 ADVANCE | $31.82 DAY OF SHOW
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 12 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
Artist Group Info
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org