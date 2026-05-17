Pennsylvania Youth Theatre Presents: Seussical

Join Pennsylvania Youth Theatre in celebrating our 40th season with Seussical™, a fantastical, magical musical extravaganza! TONY winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie, and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

It is a story where the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Seussical™ is fun for the whole family! Performances are located at the Charles Brown Ice House in Bethlehem, PA. Showtimes are Fridays at 7 pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2 pm.

