Pennsylvania Youth Theatre Presents: Dancers In Concert 2026
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre Presents: Dancers In Concert 2026
The wildly popular Dancers in Concert showcase is the perfect event to highlight the work and dedication of PYT’s Dance Division students and faculty. Join us Saturday, May 30th, at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM at Foy Concert Hall - Moravian University, 342 Main Street, Bethlehem.
Moravian University, Foy Concert Hall
$19
12:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
610-332-1400
Artist Group Info
Moravian University, Foy Concert Hall
342 Main StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018