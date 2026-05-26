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Pennsylvania Youth Theatre Presents: Dancers In Concert 2026

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre Presents: Dancers In Concert 2026

The wildly popular Dancers in Concert showcase is the perfect event to highlight the work and dedication of PYT’s Dance Division students and faculty. Join us Saturday, May 30th, at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM at Foy Concert Hall - Moravian University, 342 Main Street, Bethlehem.

Moravian University, Foy Concert Hall
$19
12:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
610-332-1400
https://123pyt.org/

Artist Group Info

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
Moravian University, Foy Concert Hall
342 Main Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018
https://www.moravian.edu/eventmanagement/facilities-and-services/lecture-performance-halls