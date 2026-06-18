Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: Sheila The Magical
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: Sheila The Magical
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Sheila the Magical - The Princess and the Frog Prince Part 2, running July 3 through August 1 at the Schubert Theatre, Labuda Center for the Arts, DeSales University. For ticket giveaway winners, the performance date is arranged with the box office at 610-282-9455.
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
Adults $18.50 Youth $14.50
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station AveCenter Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100