© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: Sheila The Magical

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: Sheila The Magical

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Sheila the Magical - The Princess and the Frog Prince Part 2, running July 3 through August 1 at the Schubert Theatre, Labuda Center for the Arts, DeSales University. For ticket giveaway winners, the performance date is arranged with the box office at 610-282-9455.

Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
Adults $18.50 Youth $14.50
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
pashakespeare.org
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station Ave
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100
https://www.desales.edu/news-events/act-1-productions/the-labuda-center