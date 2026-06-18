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Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty on the Main Stage. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return in a new adventure that begins with the Bohemian king’s stolen letters and quickly spirals into a web of spies, blackmail, deception, and danger. Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take on Professor Moriarty and his ruthless network in a madcap mystery where five actors bring more than 30 characters to life.

Full performance schedule:
Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 PM
Friday, July 17 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 PM
Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 PM
Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 PM
Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 PM
Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 PM
Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 PM
Friday, July 31 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, August 1 at 2:00 PM

Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
$25 - $49
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
pashakespeare.org
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station Ave
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100
https://www.desales.edu/news-events/act-1-productions/the-labuda-center