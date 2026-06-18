Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty on the Main Stage. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return in a new adventure that begins with the Bohemian king’s stolen letters and quickly spirals into a web of spies, blackmail, deception, and danger. Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take on Professor Moriarty and his ruthless network in a madcap mystery where five actors bring more than 30 characters to life.

Full performance schedule:

Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 PM

Friday, July 17 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 PM

Friday, July 31 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 1 at 2:00 PM

