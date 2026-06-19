Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Coriolanus at the Schubert Theatre. Shakespeare’s original anti-hero is a relentless warrior and celebrated hero until his pride becomes his downfall. Once the people’s champion, he becomes their greatest threat when his contempt for the masses collides with the politics of power. Presented “Extreme Shakespeare” style, the actors arrive with lines learned, rehearse independently, and open within days, with no director, no designers, and no safety net.