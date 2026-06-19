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Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Coriolanus

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Coriolanus

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival presents Coriolanus at the Schubert Theatre. Shakespeare’s original anti-hero is a relentless warrior and celebrated hero until his pride becomes his downfall. Once the people’s champion, he becomes their greatest threat when his contempt for the masses collides with the politics of power. Presented “Extreme Shakespeare” style, the actors arrive with lines learned, rehearse independently, and open within days, with no director, no designers, and no safety net.

Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
$25 - $57
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
pashakespeare.org
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station Ave
Center Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100
https://www.desales.edu/news-events/act-1-productions/the-labuda-center