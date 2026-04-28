Pattern Masters: Intermediate Paper Marbling Workshop

Pattern Masters is an intermediate-level marbling series designed to sharpen your skills, refine your patterns, and push your artistic instincts further.

Each session focuses on a specific family of classical (and modern) marbling patterns, guiding you through intentional iteration — because marbling isn’t just magic (though it often feels like it). It’s also technique, rhythm, and a little bit of alchemy. You’ll create 12+ pieces per session, returning to patterns multiple times to refine your approach, control your flow, and create a final, confident conclusion.

We’ll also delve into color theory. After all, a well-marbled paper isn’t just about pattern, it’s anlso about the colors that make it sing. And each session will introduce an advanced design concept, helping you see your work with fresh eyes and greater intention.

Plus, you'll have access to an expanded range of fine-tuned marbling tools, giving you the precision and control needed to execute these patterns at their best.

Level Up Your Marbling: Each Session Builds Your Expertise!

🔹 Chevron and Beyond (Fri, April 24)

Explore the finest chevron-based designs there are, like Chrysanthemum, Tornado, and Palm.

Color Focus: How to use White when Marbling

Design Concept: Proportion

🔹 Bouquets and Beyond (Date TBD)

Build intricate bouquet patterns, including Gothic, Thistle, and Bouquet.

Color Focus: Beautiful Neutrals & Satisfying Contrast

Design Concept: Variety & Symmetry

🔹 Stone Patterns and Beyond (Date TBD)

Master the organic, spontaneous beauty of classic stone patterns like Shell, Veining Stone, and Dragon.

Color Focus: Monochromes & Complementary Color Harmony

Design Concept: Concentration & Space

🔹 Uncombed Patterns and Beyond (TBD)

Let go of the comb and embrace open-form marbling with Cascades, Lazy Waves, Switchbacks, and Bold Open Form Designs Paisley designs.

Color Focus: Glow

Design Concept: Hierarchy

Who Is This For?

You’ve taken the introductory marbling class and want to build a deeper skillset

You love marbling but want more control (or at least, the ability to make mistakes on purpose)

You’re ready to surprise yourself with what focused iteration can do.

Come for the patterns. Stay for the surprising color breakthroughs. Leave with a portfolio of stunning work, a refined skillset, and a deeper appreciation for the art of marbling.

Class will be 3 hours of Intruction-led experience, followed by an hour of open studio to work at your pace, or wrap-up and wind-down.

1 Ticket to this event reserves your seat to a single session of pattern masters, your own marbling station, set of tools, and 12-15 marble-ready sheets of paper.

All art and marbling materials will be provided for you at the workshop.

BYOB if you’d like to indulge while you marble.

All materials are safe when handled properly, but let me know if you have an allergy or sensitivity.

This experience can be messy, please dress appropriately. Aprons will be provided, or wear mess-worthy clothes.

Take this class over and over: every class will be slightly different with seasonal colors, alternating patterns, and opportunities for you to make new discoveries on your own.

Love what you made? After the workshop, take advantage of the convenient in-house framing service to receive your artworks wall-ready in only a week.