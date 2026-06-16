PA Shakespeare Festival: The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged
PA Shakespeare Festival: The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged
Experience Austen’s world in a whirlwind tour through Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Emma, and more, condensed into 80 minutes. Three actors bring Austen’s heroines, heroes, cads, and clowns to life with fast costume changes, sharp humor, and modern mischief.
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
07:30 PM - 08:50 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
610-282-WILL
Schubert Theatre at DeSales University
2755 Station AveCenter Valley, Pennsylvania 18034
610-282-1100