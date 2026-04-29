Lehigh University Choral Arts: Out of the Depths
Lehigh University Choral Arts: Out of the Depths
Lehigh Choral Arts presents Out of the Depths, a concert that plumbs the depths of the human experience with works for full choir and orchestra. Featuring compositions by 20th and 21st century composers like Ralph Vaughan Williams, Andrew Maxfield, and more. Join us on a sonic voyage from darkness into light. Sarah Frook Gallo, director; Liz Olson, assistant director.
Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
$18 | Free for LU Students
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lehigh University Choral Arts Music Department
Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
420 E. Packer AvenueBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3996
incasip@lehigh.edu