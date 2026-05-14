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One Breath Together: Free Community Meditation

One Breath Together: Free Community Meditation

In honor of World Meditation Day, Shanthi Project invites the entire Lehigh Valley community to pause, breathe, and come together. One Breath Together is a free, outdoor guided meditation open to absolutely everyone — no experience needed, no registration required. Just show up.

We'll gather in the courtyard at Connexions Gallery in Easton for a 30-minute meditation led by a Shanthi facilitator, with a livestream running simultaneously on Instagram and Facebook for anyone joining from home. Tune in by visiting us at @shanthiproject on all social media platforms.

Whether you're on the grass with us, or on your couch across the Valley, you're welcome here. Come as you are.

05:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shanthi Project
(610) 255-7230
info@shanthiproject.org
shanthiproject.org