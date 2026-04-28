The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department proudly presents its highly anticipated “Night of Percussion!!!” on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.

This exciting evening will highlight the talent, precision, and energy of the Charter Arts Percussion Ensemble as they take the stage to perform a dynamic and diverse repertoire.

Tickets are $8 General Admission at CharterArts.org or at the door. Come out and enjoy a night of rhythm, creativity, and musical excellence as these dedicated student musicians deliver an unforgettable performance that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.