Night of Percussion!!!
Night of Percussion!!!
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Music Department proudly presents its highly anticipated “Night of Percussion!!!” on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.
This exciting evening will highlight the talent, precision, and energy of the Charter Arts Percussion Ensemble as they take the stage to perform a dynamic and diverse repertoire.
Tickets are $8 General Admission at CharterArts.org or at the door. Come out and enjoy a night of rhythm, creativity, and musical excellence as these dedicated student musicians deliver an unforgettable performance that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
$8 General Admission
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Artist Group Info
agillette@charterarts.org
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
321 East 3rd StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org