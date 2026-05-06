NCC Summer Theatre: Seussical
NCC Summer Theatre: Seussical
Musical theatre is back on the Muhlenberg stage this summer, with SEUSSICAL, the beloved Dr. Seuss musical!
Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, and Jojo — a little boy with a big imagination. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle
Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss
Directed by James Peck
Musical Director: Anthony Hahn
Choreographer: Noel Price-Bracey
Baker Theatre - Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance
$17-$27
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Event Supported By
Northampton Community College Summer Theatre
484-484-3412
info@ncctix.org
Baker Theatre - Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance
2400 Chew StreetAllentown, Pennsylvania 18104
484-664-3100