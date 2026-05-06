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NCC Summer Theatre: Seussical

NCC Summer Theatre: Seussical

Musical theatre is back on the Muhlenberg stage this summer, with SEUSSICAL, the beloved Dr. Seuss musical!

Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, and Jojo — a little boy with a big imagination. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle
Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss

Directed by James Peck
Musical Director: Anthony Hahn
Choreographer: Noel Price-Bracey

Baker Theatre - Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance
$17-$27
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northampton Community College Summer Theatre
484-484-3412
info@ncctix.org
ncctix.org
Baker Theatre - Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance
2400 Chew Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
484-664-3100
https://www.muhlenberg.edu/academics/theatre-dance/thedanceprogram/dancefacilities/baker.html