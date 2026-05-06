NCC Summer Theatre: Seussical

Musical theatre is back on the Muhlenberg stage this summer, with SEUSSICAL, the beloved Dr. Seuss musical!

Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, and Jojo — a little boy with a big imagination. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & Eric Idle

Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss

Directed by James Peck

Musical Director: Anthony Hahn

Choreographer: Noel Price-Bracey