Music at Nativity: Organ Recital - Liszt's Ad Nos
Music at Nativity: Organ Recital - Liszt's Ad Nos
The Canon Dr. Nicholas Halbert concludes Nativity’s concert music offerings for the 2025–2026 season with a landmark work for the organ, Liszt’s ferocious and virtuosic Fantasie und Fuge über den Choral Ad nos, ad salutarem undam, a sprawling symphonic epic that defined German Romantic organ composition for decades after its premiere. This concert will use every color available on Nativity’s magnificent Austin organ.
Cathedral Church of the Nativity
Free
05:45 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Cathedral Church of the Nativity
321 Wyandotte StBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015