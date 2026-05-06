Music at Nativity: Organ Recital - Liszt's Ad Nos

The Canon Dr. Nicholas Halbert concludes Nativity’s concert music offerings for the 2025–2026 season with a landmark work for the organ, Liszt’s ferocious and virtuosic Fantasie und Fuge über den Choral Ad nos, ad salutarem undam, a sprawling symphonic epic that defined German Romantic organ composition for decades after its premiere. This concert will use every color available on Nativity’s magnificent Austin organ.

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