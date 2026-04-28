Mosaic Youth Chorus Spring Concert: Shine Your Light

The award-winning 24-voice youth choir will perform an inspiring program honoring influential figures from United States history while celebrating the powerful difference one individual can make within a community.

Featuring Moira Smiley’s “I Have a Voice,” the program showcases a rich and varied repertoire—from a newly reimagined early American hymn to vibrant gospel selections and the powerful “National Anthem: Arise! Arise!.” Artistic Director Joy Hirokawa reflects, “This repertoire explores the profound impact a single individual can have in sparking positive change. We hope audiences leave not only inspired, but empowered to take action themselves.”

MYC has received accolades for the creativity, musicality, and authenticity of their performances, and national recognition for its education & community engagement programs. Tickets are $15, ages 16 and younger are free. Tickets may be purchased at the Mosaic Youth Chorus website, http://mosaicyouthchorus.org.