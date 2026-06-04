Molly Hatchet carved out their place in rock history in the late 1970s, rising from Jacksonville, Florida alongside Southern rock giants Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers. Their signature blend of British hard‑rock swagger, blues grit, country soul, and gospel fire became instantly recognizable.

Epic Records released the band’s self‑titled debut in 1978, a hard‑hitting album that went multi‑platinum and launched them onto massive tours with Aerosmith, Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones, and more. Their 1979 follow‑up, Flirtin’ with Disaster, also went multi‑platinum and propelled the band into nonstop touring—often more than 250 shows a year.

A run of successful releases followed: Beatin’ the Odds (1980), Take No Prisoners (1981), No Guts… No Glory (1983), The Deed Is Done (1984), and Double Trouble Live (1985). In 1987, guitarist and songwriter Bobby Ingram joined the band, helping drive their next chapter, including Lightning Strikes Twice (1989) and the gold‑certified Greatest Hits (1991).

After a six‑year studio break, the band returned with Devil’s Canyon (1996), recorded in Hamburg and voted the No. 1 rock album in Europe. They continued releasing new music into the 2000s and 2010s, including Silent Reign of Heroes (1998), Kingdom of XII (2000), Warriors of the Rainbow Bridge (2005), Justice (2010), and the live set Battleground (2019).

Molly Hatchet’s current lineup features longtime members Bobby Ingram (lead guitar) and John Galvin (keyboards), joined by Tim Lindsey (bass), Shawn Beamer (drums), and Jimmy Elkins (vocals). The band continues to honor the legacy of Danny Joe Brown, David Hlubek, Phil McCormack, and other fallen members by keeping the music alive on stages across the U.S. and around the world.

Their 40th‑anniversary world tour and the release of Battleground—a double CD/triple vinyl live album recorded in Germany and Switzerland—earned praise from fans and international press. As Bobby Ingram notes, the album captures four decades of fan‑favorite songs, some recorded live for the very first time.

More than forty years on, Molly Hatchet is still workin’ hard, playin’ tough, livin’ fast, and Flirtin’ with Disaster.