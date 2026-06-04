Mike Guldin & Rollin' &Tumblin' and The Mighty Manatees - Blues Meets Dreadneck

Mike Guldin picked up the guitar at 15. Rooted in the blues of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon, Albert Collins, and the three Kings, he also absorbed the fire of the Allman Brothers, Clapton, Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, and the swagger of the Rolling Stones. Soul and R&B giants—Sam & Dave, Booker T. & the MG’s, Al Green, and the Stax/Hi Records sound—left their mark as well, along with the Muscle Shoals grit of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Delbert McClinton, and Lee Roy Parnell. The result is Guldin’s signature blend of stinging guitar, earthy vocals, and the high‑octane drive of his band Rollin’ & Tumblin’, a sound they proudly call “Good Ole Butt‑Shakin’ Music.”

Guldin and The Tumblers are two‑time finalists at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The lineup features Guldin on guitar and vocals, Tim Hooper on keys, Bill Sharrow on bass, and Billy Wear on drums. A seasoned road warrior, Guldin has shared stages with Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Levon Helm, EG Kight, Tab Benoit, Tommy Castro, Teresa James, The Nighthawks, Little Milton, Shemekia Copeland, Debbie Davies, Saffire—The Uppity Blues Women, Michael Hill, John Sebastian, and Jimmy Vivino.

His debut, Caught Between the Blues and a Heartache, arrived in 2003, followed by Roadhouse Rhythm in 2005. In 2019, he released Live at the Sellersville Theater. Nearly two decades after his debut, Guldin partnered with Bill Sharrow and Blue Heart Records for Tumblin’, a 13‑track set of originals featuring standout Philadelphia‑area artists including Kevin McKendree, James Pennebaker, Lewis Stephens, and Luis Mora.

In 2023, Guldin and Rollin’ & Tumblin’ returned with The Franklin Sessions on Blue Heart Records, a back‑to‑basics, organic recording featuring Kevin and Yates McKendree, James Pennebaker, David Santos, The McCrary Sisters, Mikey Junior, and the Philly Funk Horns—another vibrant chapter in Guldin’s ongoing blues journey.

The Mighty Manatees are a joyful, free‑wheeling roots collective that turns every show into a feel‑good adventure. Born in Montgomery County, PA, this ever‑evolving crew blends blues, reggae, folk, country, funk, and rock into their signature “Dreadneck” groove—a sound that’s as unpredictable as it is irresistible. What started in 1985 as a quirky duo with drum machines has grown into a vibrant musical family, shifting from intimate acoustic sets to full‑throttle electric jams that keep crowds dancing all night.

With decades of stories, countless collaborators, and a reputation for pure musical fun, The Mighty Manatees bring a big-hearted, good‑vibes energy wherever they go. Whether they’re channeling reggae rhythms, jam‑band spirit, or soulful Americana, one thing’s guaranteed: a Manatees show feels like a community celebration where everyone’s invited to sing, sway, and soak up the magic.