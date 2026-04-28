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Lone Till Payday

Lone Till Payday

Lone Till Payday is an Alt Rock collective from Northwest NJ that has 2 vocalists- 1 male & 1 female that create a dynamic push and pull that is captivating and confrontational. Fueled by raunchy guitars and unfiltered emotion, LTP's innovative sound is built on contrast-- melody and chaos colliding. Their music moves between tension and release, raw power and haunting hooks which is both volatile and deeply human.
Join Lone Till Payday as they hit the stage with special guests Poliwhirl and Lady White Rat!

Sherman Showcase
$12 to $18.01 (fees included)
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets
Sherman Showcase
522 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/railroad-earth-pre-party-show-edgeways/sherman-showcase/